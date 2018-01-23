Home TEXAS Victim In Texas High School Shooting ‘in good spirits’
(AP) – Officials say a 15-year-old girl who was shot at a Texas high school is “in good spirits,” but they won’t say what prompted her classmate to open fire in a school cafeteria with dozens of other students nearby.

Superintendent Lee Joffre told reporters Tuesday outside Italy (IT’-lee) High School that he met with the girl at a Dallas hospital and that she’s “sending a message of recovery and strength.” Joffre did not give her condition.

Agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched the school for weapons or explosive devices before students arrived Tuesday.

The 16-year-old shooting suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center and Ellis County sheriff’s Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald says a preliminary court hearing is planned for Wednesday. He hasn’t been charged.

