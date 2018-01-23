Victim’s Death Likely To Bring Upgraded Charge Against Drunk Driving Suspect

A suspected drunk driver is facing a much more serious charge – now that the man he ran over has died from his injuries, nearly a week after the accident. The victim was struck as he walked across Ed Carey Drive just north of the Expressway in Harlingen late in the afternoon January 14th. The driver stayed on the scene, and was arrested by Harlingen police on a charge of DWI.

The death of the victim is expected to bring an upgraded charge of intoxication manslaughter against the driver. Authorities are not yet releasing the name of either the victim or the suspect.