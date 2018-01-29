Home NATIONAL Victims’ Families: Jealousy Drove Car Wash Shooting Suspect
Victims' Families: Jealousy Drove Car Wash Shooting Suspect
Victims’ Families: Jealousy Drove Car Wash Shooting Suspect

Victims’ Families: Jealousy Drove Car Wash Shooting Suspect

(AP)–Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.  State police say 28-year-old Timothy Smith opened fire early Sunday morning at Ed’s Car Wash in Saltlick Township, a rural town about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.

Twenty-seven-year-old William Porterfield, 25-year-old Chelsie Cline, 23-year-old Courtney Snyder and 21-year-old Seth Cline were all killed.  Smith was on life support Sunday and not expected to survive after suffering a gunshot wound to his head.  State police say it’s possible that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Authorities would not reveal how Smith knew the victims, but Chelsie Cline’s half-sister, Sierra Kolarik, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that Smith had developed an obsession with Cline.

