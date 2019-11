Police are releasing the names of the two men killed in a violent 2-vehicle wreck in Progreso Monday evening. The victims were in a blue van that plowed into the trailer of an 18-wheeler parked along Military Highway. The front portion of the van was crushed and ended underneath the trailer.

Killed was the driver, 25-year-old Mark Anthony Hernandez, and 21-year-old David Mendoza. The factors that led to the deadly crash are still being investigated.