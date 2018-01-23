Victims Of Sports Doctor’s Abuse Draw Strength From Others

(AP) – More than 140 women and girls are coming forward to confront the man who molested them when they were young gymnasts in an extraordinary scene unfolding in a Michigan courtroom. That’s far more than originally expected at the sentencing hearing for former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The 54-year-old has admitted molesting athletes under the guise of medical treatment when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He already has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography.

The sentencing has taken on a #MeToo momentum, though the case predates the uproar over Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Many accusers have opted to make their names public. They say they’ve been empowered by others who spoke up, and that it’s helping to give them closure.