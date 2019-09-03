Victims Showed Signs Of “Extreme Thermal Damage”

The victims of a devastating Southern California boat fire show signs of “extreme thermal damage.” That’s according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, who says 20 bodies have been recovered and brought to shore. He told reporters that DNA testing is being used to positively identify the remains. Several more bodies have been spotted on the ocean floor.

A total of 34 people are either confirmed dead or missing. The Coast Guard has suspended the search and rescue operation and moved to a recovery phase. The diving boat caught fire and sank off the California coast early Monday as most of those on board were still asleep.