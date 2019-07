A Brownsville family is dealing with the loss of five of its members in a crash east of Victoria. Nora Chávez, Oscar Chávez, Adrián Rodríguez and two minors died in a multivehicle wreck Saturday before the noon hour on U.S. Highway 59.

The van carrying ten family members clipped the back of a semi truck and plowed head-on into an oncoming pickup truck at the Telferner exit. The other five family members in the van and two in the pickup truck were hospitalized.