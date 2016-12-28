Home TEXAS Video Appears To Show Texas Police Shooting Man Walking Away
Video Appears To Show Texas Police Shooting Man Walking Away
Video Appears To Show Texas Police Shooting Man Walking Away

Video Appears To Show Texas Police Shooting Man Walking Away

(AP) – A police dashcam video appears to show a Texas officer shoot a black man as he’s walking away from the officer and not posing any immediate threat.
A lawyer for David Collie released a copy of the video Tuesday showing the July encounter with a Fort Worth officer and a Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy.
Attorney Nate Washington says Collie was shot in the back, leaving him paralyzed.
A TV station reports that Fort Worth police said in a news release after the shooting that authorities were searching for two shirtless black men who had robbed a gas station.
Police said Collie pulled a box cutter from his pocket and pointed it at the deputy.
He was charged with aggravated assault but a grand jury declined to indict him.

