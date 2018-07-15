Video: Chicago Man Ran Away, Reached To Waist

(AP) – Video released from an officer’s body-worn camera shows a black man killed by Chicago police had a gun in a holster at his hip and was running away and reaching toward his waist when he was shot multiple times.

Police released the 30-second clip without sound Sunday, a day after 37-year-old Harith Augustus was killed in a shooting that set off violent protests. The video shows four officers approaching Augustus outside a store. An officer points to Augustus’ waist and he backs away. Three officers try to grab his arms and he tries to get away, backing into a police cruiser as his shirt flies up and shows the gun.

The footage pauses and zooms in on the weapon. He then runs away and into the street as a police SUV drives up. He spins and darts between the SUV and the police cruiser as he reaches toward his waist.