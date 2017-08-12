Home NATIONAL Video Key In Ex-Officer’s Stiff Sentence For Killing
Video Key In Ex-Officer's Stiff Sentence For Killing
Video Key In Ex-Officer's Stiff Sentence For Killing

Video Key In Ex-Officer's Stiff Sentence For Killing

(AP) – Relatives of a fleeing black motorist shot and killed by a white officer know that nothing will bring back the 50-year-old father who loved football, cartoons and Saturday morning pancake breakfasts with those he loved.
But Walter Scott’s family also knows the painful images have helped to bring them some of the only small solace they can embrace: a 20-year federal prison sentence for the man responsible for Scott’s death.
That’s the punishment handed down Thursday for former South Carolina lawman Michael Slager. Scott family attorney Chris Stewart says the cellphone video played a key role in getting justice for Scott’s relatives because it allowed people to see what happened first-hand instead of relying on the officer’s claim of self-defense.

