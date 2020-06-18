Video Shows 6 American Oil Executives Jailed In Venezuela

This undated photo posted on Twitter on June 18, 2020 by Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, shows CITGO oil executives Jose Angel Pereira, from left to right, Gustavo Cardenas, Jorge Toledo, Jose Luis Zambrano, Tomeu Vadell and Alirio Jose Zambrano, standing outside the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service, in Caracas, Venezuela. The men have been jailed for over two years since officials under Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro asked them to travel from the Houston-based CITGO headquarters for a meeting, when they were arrested. (Posted on Twitter by Jorge Arreaza/Venezuela's Foreign Ministry via AP)

This undated photo posted on Twitter on June 18, 2020 by Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, shows CITGO oil executives Jose Angel Pereira, from left to right, Gustavo Cardenas, Jorge Toledo, Jose Luis Zambrano, Tomeu Vadell and Alirio Jose Zambrano, standing outside the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service, in Caracas, Venezuela. The men have been jailed for over two years since officials under Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro asked them to travel from the Houston-based CITGO headquarters for a meeting, when they were arrested. (Posted on Twitter by Jorge Arreaza/Venezuela's Foreign Ministry via AP)

(AP) – Venezuelan officials have released the first video of six American oil executives jailed in a Caracas prison for over two years. Relatives of the men on Thursday appealed for their release. One inmate speaking in the video says they are being treated well.

The Associated Press couldn’t independently confirm their conditions. Relatives say they fear for the men’s health amid the coronavirus pandemic. Venezuelan authorities lured them to Caracas from the Houston-based CITGO headquarters in late 2017, when they were arrested.

Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza says Venezuelan law guarantees the men’s right to health measures against COVID-19.