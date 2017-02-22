Home NATIONAL Video Shows Harrison Ford Wrongly Flying Over Airliner; Watch Video
(AP) – Newly released video shows a plane piloted by Harrison Ford mistakenly flying low over an airliner that was taxiing at a Southern California airport.

The 45 seconds of video released Tuesday shows the 74-year-old “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” star’s potentially serious mishap at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.   In it, an American Airlines 737 is taxiing slowly. Then Ford’s yellow, single-engine plane suddenly zooms in from the right of the frame, flying low over the airliner and casting its shadow down the middle of the bigger plane before landing on the taxiway.   Ford was supposed to land on a runway that runs parallel to the taxiway.

In a previously released sound from air traffic control, Ford asks, “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”

