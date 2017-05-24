Home WORLD Video Shows Man Thought To Be Suspect, Backpack
Video Shows Man Thought To Be Suspect, Backpack

MANCHESTER MEMORIAL
Video Shows Man Thought To Be Suspect, Backpack

(AP) – A British broadcaster has obtained security camera footage that it says police believe shows the suspect in the Manchester Arena bombing wearing a backpack that was used in the attack.

Sky News on Wednesday aired two screengrabs of a man walking in Manchester’s Arndale shopping center on Friday night carrying a blue backpack with a sales tag still hanging off of it.  Sky did not say how in its report how it obtained the footage.

But the broadcaster reported that police think the man is alleged bomber Salman Albedi and the backpack played a role in Monday’s attack after an Ariana Grande concert.  Twenty-two people were killed in the attack. Police say Albedi also died.

