Video Shows Suspects In Saudi Writer’s Disappearance

(AP) – Surveillance footage aired by Turkish media on Wednesday purports to show a team of Saudis arriving in Istanbul the day Jamal Khashoggi went missing, a black van leaving the Saudi Consulate after he entered, and the team checking out and departing the country later that night. What it doesn’t show is the Saudi journalist ever leaving the building.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor who has written columns critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, went missing on Oct. 2 after entering the consulate for paperwork needed to marry his Turkish fiancée. Turkish officials fear he was killed inside the building and his body removed. Saudi Arabia has denied the allegations, insisting he left the consulate on his own, but has provided no evidence that he departed the building.