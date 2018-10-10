Home WORLD Video Shows Suspects In Saudi Writer’s Disappearance
Video Shows Suspects In Saudi Writer’s Disappearance
WORLD
0

Video Shows Suspects In Saudi Writer’s Disappearance

0
0
Jamal Khashoggi MISSING JOURNALIST VIDEO
now viewing

Video Shows Suspects In Saudi Writer’s Disappearance

Nauman Hussain
now playing

Lawyer Says Limo Service Operator Isn't Guilty

HURRICANE MICHAEL
now playing

Turbocharged: How Michael Got 55 Percent Stronger In 1 Day

HURRICANE MICHALE MAKES LANDFALL
now playing

Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall As Category 4 Storm

FBI
now playing

FBI Chief Says 'usual process met in Kavanaugh probe

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Wants Answers About Missing Saudi Writer

LIMOUSINE CRASH NEW YORK OCT 2018
now playing

State Police Arrest Limousine Company Operator

EL PASO POLICEMAN AIMING GUN AT KIDS
now playing

Police Officer Who Aimed Gun At Children Sued

Shooting+-+Gun+and+Tape
now playing

Federal Prisoner Dies In Shooting

JUNCTION TEXAS FLOOD 10-08-2018
now playing

Search Resumes For 4 People Missing In West Texas Flooding

La Feria Fire Department Adding Full Time Firefighters To Volunteer Staff

(AP) – Surveillance footage aired by Turkish media on Wednesday purports to show a team of Saudis arriving in Istanbul the day Jamal Khashoggi went missing, a black van leaving the Saudi Consulate after he entered, and the team checking out and departing the country later that night.  What it doesn’t show is the Saudi journalist ever leaving the building.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor who has written columns critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, went missing on Oct. 2 after entering the consulate for paperwork needed to marry his Turkish fiancée.  Turkish officials fear he was killed inside the building and his body removed. Saudi Arabia has denied the allegations, insisting he left the consulate on his own, but has provided no evidence that he departed the building.

Related posts:

  1. US Seeks Answers About Missing Writer From Saudi Ally
  2. Trump Wants Answers About Missing Saudi Writer
Related Posts
5bbd9634dbfcf.image

Canada Set To Become Largest Country With Legal Pot Sales

Roxanne Garcia 0
698fb7bd-0cda-4243-bfc9-b458a163870c-large16x9_AP18283232669915

South Korea Considers Lifting Sanctions On North

Zack Cantu 0
download (5)

US Seeks Answers About Missing Writer From Saudi Ally

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video