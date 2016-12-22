Home TEXAS Video Shows Texas Officer Forcibly Arresting Woman, Daughter
Video Shows Texas Officer Forcibly Arresting Woman, Daughter
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Video Shows Texas Officer Forcibly Arresting Woman, Daughter

0
0
41930400-police-lights-jpg
now viewing

Video Shows Texas Officer Forcibly Arresting Woman, Daughter

aleppo
now playing

Media: Last Batch Of Rebels Leaving East Aleppo

drain-the-swamp
now playing

UPDATE: Trump Will Keep Using 'drain the swamp' Mantra

electoral-vote-versus-popular-vote
now playing

Clinton Wins Popular Vote By Nearly 2.9 Million

trump
now playing

Trump Calls For Expanded Nuclear Arsenal

GAVEL LAW LEGAL
now playing

Lawyers Group Questions Houston Attorney's DWI Dismissal

richard-spencer-1
now playing

White Nationalists Raise Millions With Tax-Exempt Charities

child-abuse
now playing

Texas Child Abuse Death Rising Despite Governor's Shakeup

berlin-german-truck-attack
now playing

San Benito Native Injured In Berlin Truck Attack

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Up 3 Cents

republican-lt-gov-dan-patrick
now playing

Texas Lieutenant Governor Praises North Carolina LGBT Law

(AP) – Police in Texas are investigating a white officer shown on video wrestling a black woman to the ground before arresting her and her teenage daughter.  The episode began in a Fort Worth neighborhood Wednesday when an officer was called after Jacqueline Craig argued with a man who she said had confronted her 7-year-old son for littering.   The unidentified officer engages Craig in a conversation that quickly escalates. Craig’s daughter tries to push her mother away, but the officer forces both to the ground.

The video, viewed more than 1 million times, was posted on Facebook by a woman identified by The Dallas Morning News as Craig’s niece. Craig’s attorney confirmed her involvement.  Police said in a statement Thursday that they’re aware of the video and that Internal Affairs is investigating.

Related posts:

  1. Cop Does Speeding College Student A Favor By Tying Necktie; Watch Video
  2. UPDATE: Edinburg Man Charged With Capital Murder In Death Of Baby Daughter
  3. No Charges For Texas Coach Who Installed Locker Room Camera
  4. Team Struggling, University Of Texas Football Fans Drink
Related Posts
GAVEL LAW LEGAL

Lawyers Group Questions Houston Attorney’s DWI Dismissal

jsalinas 0
richard-spencer-1

White Nationalists Raise Millions With Tax-Exempt Charities

jsalinas 0
child-abuse

Texas Child Abuse Death Rising Despite Governor’s Shakeup

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video