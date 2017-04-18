Home NATIONAL Videos Show Desperation Of Suspect In Facebook Video Killing
Videos Show Desperation Of Suspect In Facebook Video Killing
NATIONAL
0

Videos Show Desperation Of Suspect In Facebook Video Killing

0
0
5961f0ad544244a3a07e1976bf32816b-780×1169
now viewing

Videos Show Desperation Of Suspect In Facebook Video Killing

sexual assault awareness month
now playing

Resources To Help Sexual Assault Victims On Display At Hidalgo County Courthouse Today

58f537bb0bb90.image
now playing

Trump, GOP Face Referendum In Georgia; Dems Aim For Upset

1492499873028
now playing

Ivanka's Biz prospers As Politics Mixes With Business

Britain Politics
now playing

May Planning UK General Election For June 8

stabbing-news
now playing

San Benito Teen Stabbed, But Not Talking To Police

STEVE STEPHENS
now playing

No Indication Cleveland Suspect In Philadelphia

BASHAR ASAAD AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

After US Strikes, Trump's Syria Plan Starts Coming Into View

AMBULANCE LIGHTS-1
now playing

Officials: Man Kills Self By Setting Himself On Fire In Yard

PRINCE HARRY
now playing

Prince Harry Describes Mental Problems After Diana's Death

child-abuse
now playing

Mother Accused Of Shooting Video, Photos Of Child's Abuse

(AP) – A multistate manhunt for the suspect in a random killing that Cleveland police say he recorded and posted to Facebook is entering its third day.
Authorities say it’s now a nationwide search for 37-year-old Steve Stephens, who’s wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the shooting death of a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Sunday.
Videos Stephens shared show him talking about his despair over gambling debts and trouble with his girlfriend.
On Monday evening, Facebook announced that it was launching a review for reporting harmful content following the killing. The company says it disabled Stephen’s account within 23 minutes of receiving the first report about the video of the fatal shooting and two hours after receiving any report. Facebook says, “we know we need to do better.”

Related posts:

  1. Residents Urged To Be On Alert For Facebook Murder Suspect
  2. Ex-Girlfriend Calls Suspect Kind And Loving
  3. No Indication Cleveland Suspect In Philadelphia
  4. Mother Accused Of Shooting Video, Photos Of Child’s Abuse
Related Posts
58f537bb0bb90.image

Trump, GOP Face Referendum In Georgia; Dems Aim For Upset

Zack Cantu 0
1492499873028

Ivanka’s Biz prospers As Politics Mixes With Business

Zack Cantu 0
STEVE STEPHENS

No Indication Cleveland Suspect In Philadelphia

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video