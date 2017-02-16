Home WORLD Vienna Cafe Bills Patrons To Charge Cellphones Over Drinks
Vienna Cafe Bills Patrons To Charge Cellphones Over Drinks
WORLD
0

Vienna Cafe Bills Patrons To Charge Cellphones Over Drinks

0
0
CELL PHONE CHARGE
now viewing

Vienna Cafe Bills Patrons To Charge Cellphones Over Drinks

city of brownsville
now playing

Papers Filed For City Commission Positions In Brownsville

Zika-Pregnant Women
now playing

Cameron County Has A Cleaner Bill Of Health From Zika

Islamic State Attack On Pakistan Shrine Kills 75

BABY BIRTH IN HOSPITAL
now playing

Spanish Woman Gives Birth To Healthy Twins At Age 64

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
now playing

Tillerson Meets Asian Allies, Condemns North Korea Missile Test

NATO NAVY GENERIC
now playing

NATO To Boost Naval Presence In Black Sea

gavel
now playing

Man Pleads Not Guilty In Road-Rage Killing Of 3-Year-Old Boy

OROVILLE DAM
now playing

UPDATE: Water Levels At Lake Behind Dam Keep Dropping

GOVERNMENT HEALTH INSURANCE
now playing

GOP Lawmakers Grope For Consensus On Remaking Health Law

Barronelle Stutzman, left
now playing

Washington Court Rules Against Florist In Gay Wedding Case

(AP) – A Viennese cafe owner has a message for customers who dawdle over drinks while charging their cellphones: Pay up.  And Galina Pokorny says that instead of complaining when they see a power charge on their bills, customers should read the menu: “Electricity, 1 euro” is printed there.   Pokorny said Thursday that a quick plug-in remains free at Terassencafe, “but this is meant for people who come in and sit for hours while charging their phones.”

Pokorny spoke after Austrian media reported complaints from two women who were charged for charging over wine spritzers. She thinks the fuss will die down and other establishments will follow her example.  She notes the grumbles that greeted cafes starting to charge for serving a glass of water with coffee a few years ago were short-lived.

No related posts.

Related Posts

Islamic State Attack On Pakistan Shrine Kills 75

jsalinas 0
BABY BIRTH IN HOSPITAL

Spanish Woman Gives Birth To Healthy Twins At Age 64

jsalinas 0
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Tillerson Meets Asian Allies, Condemns North Korea Missile Test

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video