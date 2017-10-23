Vietnam Vet Honored With Medal Of Honor

(Washington, DC) — A Vietnam War veteran is the latest recipient of the nation’s highest military honor. In a White House ceremony Monday, President Trump presented the Medal of Honor to former Army Captain Gary Michael Rose.

Rose was a medic who helped wounded troops through fierce enemy fire over four days in Laos. The 22-year old Rose was wounded himself before his unit was rescued.

The 69-year-old California native lives in Huntsville, Alabama. The President said the Medal of Honor will enshrine Rose into the history of the U.S. Several members of Rose’s unit also attended the White House ceremony.