Home NATIONAL Vietnam Vet Honored With Medal Of Honor
Vietnam Vet Honored With Medal Of Honor
NATIONAL
0

Vietnam Vet Honored With Medal Of Honor

0
0
Medal of Honor to former Army Captain Gary Michael Rose
now viewing

Vietnam Vet Honored With Medal Of Honor

Screen Shot 2017-10-23 at 4.18.33 PM
now playing

Bonita #POTW Oct. 23

shooting investigation
now playing

Brownsville Police Want A-G's Opinion On Release Of Officer Body-Cam Video In Deadly Shooting

BOWE BERGDAHL
now playing

Bergdahl Sentencing Delayed To Wednesday

HARVEY WEINSTEIN
now playing

New York Attorney General Launches Probe Of Weinstein Co.

GALVESTON MISSING LITTLE BOY
now playing

Police Seek Help To Identify Dead Boy Found On Texas Beach

SCHOOL AND PRAYER
now playing

Teachers Suspended On Claim They Mocked Disabled Boy

Russia Journalist Attacked
now playing

Prominent Journalist At Radio Station Stabbed In Moscow

Nicholas Robone, 28, left, and his brother Anthony, 25,
now playing

Tale Of 2 Brothers: 1 Victim, 1 Rescuer In Vegas Shooting

ISIS BATTLE
now playing

67 Bodies Found After IS 'massacre' In Syria

NORTH KOREA MISSILE THREAT
now playing

Japanese Defense Minister Sounds Alarm On North Korea

(Washington, DC) — A Vietnam War veteran is the latest recipient of the nation’s highest military honor. In a White House ceremony Monday, President Trump presented the Medal of Honor to former Army Captain Gary Michael Rose.

Rose was a medic who helped wounded troops through fierce enemy fire over four days in Laos. The 22-year old Rose was wounded himself before his unit was rescued.

The 69-year-old California native lives in Huntsville, Alabama. The President said the Medal of Honor will enshrine Rose into the history of the U.S. Several members of Rose’s unit also attended the White House ceremony.

No related posts.

Related Posts
BOWE BERGDAHL

Bergdahl Sentencing Delayed To Wednesday

jsalinas 0
HARVEY WEINSTEIN

New York Attorney General Launches Probe Of Weinstein Co.

jsalinas 0
Nicholas Robone, 28, left, and his brother Anthony, 25,

Tale Of 2 Brothers: 1 Victim, 1 Rescuer In Vegas Shooting

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video