Viewership Of 'O'Reilly Factor' Drops Without Bill O'Reilly
Viewership Of ‘O’Reilly Factor’ Drops Without Bill O’Reilly

Viewership Of ‘O’Reilly Factor’ Drops Without Bill O’Reilly

(AP) – Through three days of Bill O’Reilly’s vacation, his show’s viewership declined by 26 percent in the hands of substitutes Dana Perino, Eric Bolling and Greg Gutfeld.

O’Reilly is on a nearly two-week vacation at the same time Fox News Channel’s parent company looks into a woman’s accusation that her career was slowed when she spurned his advances. Dozens of his show’s advertisers have fled following reports of harassment settlements paid to other women. O’Reilly has denied any wrongdoing.

Nielsen company figures show that so far, viewers aren’t as interested in “The O’Reilly Factor” without O’Reilly. Bolling did the best, with his 3.11 million viewership down 16 percent from O’Reilly’s performance a week earlier. The 2.32 million who watched Gutfeld on Friday was down 39 percent from the previous Friday.

