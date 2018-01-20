Home LOCAL Villalobos, Wilkins in runoff for McAllen’s District 1
Villalobos, Wilkins in runoff for McAllen’s District 1
Villalobos, Wilkins in runoff for McAllen’s District 1

Villalobos, Wilkins in runoff for McAllen’s District 1

There will need to be a runoff election to determine the winner of the special election for the District 1 seat on the McAllen City Commission.  Attorney Javier Villalobos and tax consultant Tim Wilkins will face off in the upcoming runoff – a date for which will be determined later.  Villalobos finished first with 505 votes or 37%.  Wilkins came in second with 472 votes or 35%.  Podiatrist and former McAllen school trustee Dr. Joseph Caporusso finished third with 375 votes or 25%.  The winner, either Villalobos or Wilkins, will finish the 3-1/2 years remaining in the term of Richard Cortez who resigned to run for Hidalgo County judge.

