Villalobos, Wilkins in runoff for McAllen’s District 1

There will need to be a runoff election to determine the winner of the special election for the District 1 seat on the McAllen City Commission. Attorney Javier Villalobos and tax consultant Tim Wilkins will face off in the upcoming runoff – a date for which will be determined later. Villalobos finished first with 505 votes or 37%. Wilkins came in second with 472 votes or 35%. Podiatrist and former McAllen school trustee Dr. Joseph Caporusso finished third with 375 votes or 25%. The winner, either Villalobos or Wilkins, will finish the 3-1/2 years remaining in the term of Richard Cortez who resigned to run for Hidalgo County judge.