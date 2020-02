Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council who testified during the impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill, lower right, walks down the steps of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A key witness who testified against President Trump in the impeachment inquiry no longer works at the White House.

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman’s attorney David Pressman said in a statement his client was “escorted out of the White House” today. Pressman went on to say Vindman lost his job because he told the truth. Vindman also lost his privacy, according to Pressman.

Vindman said during his testimony that right matters, which is why he agreed to come forward.