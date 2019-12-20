Virginia Biochemist Camille Schrier Is Crowned Miss America

The three finalists, Miss. Georgia Victoria Hill, left, Miss. Missouri Simone Esters, center, and Miss. Virginia Camille Schrier smile as they are introduced during the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Schrier won the Miss. America title, with Hill placing as the runner-up and Esters as the second runner-up. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Camille Schrier, a biochemist from Virginia, says she hopes to “break stereotypes” about what it means to be Miss America in 2020. The 24-year-old wowed the crowd at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, with a science experiment, a first for a Miss America winner. She wins a $50,000 scholarship. Schrier’s victory comes as the 99-year-old contest tries to change its image and focus on women’s accomplishments and not appearance. The swimsuit competition is gone and candidates compete for the “job” of Miss America and scholarships. Organizers say the changes have encouraged more young women to participate.