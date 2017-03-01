Home NATIONAL Virginia Governor Vows To Veto 20-Week Abortion Ban Bill
(AP) – Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is promising to veto legislation banning abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, saying such a “socially divisive” proposal hurts the state’s image.  The legislation, proposed by a Republican delegate, mirrors similar measures supported by Congressional Republicans and one signed into law in Ohio last month.

Abortion-rights opponents have been emboldened by the election success of Donald Trump and the Republican Party and plan a broad push nationwide.  The Democratic governor told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Republican-controlled General Assembly should not “waste time” trying to be part of that effort.   McAuliffe does not typically comment on proposed legislation, but said he needed to make clear to companies looking to invest in Virginia that the legislation had no hope of passage.

