Virginia Police Explain Lack Of Hate Crime Probe
Virginia Police Explain Lack Of Hate Crime Probe

(AP) – Police in Fairfax, Virginia, say their investigation so far has shown no indication that anti-Islamic sentiment motivated the killing of a teenage Muslim girl who was walking to her mosque.

Police say the girl and her friends were walking back from a McDonald’s in northern Virginia early Sunday when they got into a dispute with a man in a car. Darwin Martinez Torres of Sterling has been charged with the girl’s killing.

Police have said that the slaying is not being investigated as a hate crime at this point, but Fairfax County Police Spokesman Don Gotthardt stresses that the investigation is in the early stages and things could change.

So far, Gotthardt says, they’ve found no indication of a link “between the victim’s faith or religious beliefs or the mosque and the crime itself.”  A hate crime in Virginia is defined in part as a crime directed against a person because of the person’s race, religion or national origin.

