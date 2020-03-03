WORLD

Virus Alarms Sound Worldwide, But China Sees Crisis Ebbing

Ambulances are parked to transport patients with mild symptoms of the coronavirus in Daegu, South Korea, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. China's coronavirus caseload continued to wane Tuesday even as the epidemic took a firmer hold beyond Asia. (Lee Moo-ryul/Newsisvia AP)

(AP) — The virus epidemic has spread through Iran’s parliament, and some countries are including parts of Europe in travel warnings as the epidemic firms its hold worldwide. South Korea prepared to pump billions into relief efforts Tuesday as the epidemic firmed its hold around the globe. The mushrooming outbreaks in the Mideast, Europe and South Korea contrasted with optimism in China, where thousands of recovered patients are going home. Over 100 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., with six deaths reported. More U.S. cases are likely with thousands of test kits going out and new guidelines on screening.

