Virus’ Effect On World Economy Grows After Trump Lashes Out

A clerk wears a face mask as he waits for a customer to pay at a bakery in Beijing, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak's impact on the world economy grew more alarming on Saturday, even as President Donald Trump denounced criticisms of his response to the threat as a "hoax" cooked up by his political enemies. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(AP) — The effects of the coronavirus outbreak are taking hold worldwide, even as President Donald Trump denounces criticisms of his response to the threat as a “hoax” cooked up by his political enemies. New data released Saturday by manufacturing powerhouse China showed a sharp drop. Iran said Saturday that the virus has killed 43 people amid 593 confirmed cases in the Islamic Republic. Iran has the world’s highest death toll outside of China. Bahrain threatened legal prosecution against travelers who came from Iran and hadn’t been tested for the virus. Saudi Arabia said it would bar citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council from Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina over concerns about the virus’ spread.