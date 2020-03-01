Virus Fears Close Down France’s Louvre Museum

Tourists, some wearing a mask, queue to enter the Louvre museum Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Paris. . The world is scrambling to get on top of the new coronavirus outbreak that has spread from its epicenter in China to most corners of the planet. Governments and doctors are presenting an array of approaches as the virus disrupts daily routines, business plans and international travel around the world (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)