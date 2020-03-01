Virus Fears Close Down France’s Louvre Museum

(AP) — The spreading coronavirus epidemic has shut down France’s Louvre Museum. A union representative for Louvre staffers said Sunday that some workers who guard its huge trove of artworks are fearful of being contaminated by the museum’s flow of visitors from around the world. A short statement from the Louvre said a staff meeting about virus prevention efforts stopped the museum from opening as scheduled Sunday morning. On Sunday afternoon, would-be visitors were still waiting to get inside.
