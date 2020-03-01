WORLD

Virus Fears Close Down France’s Louvre Museum

Tourists, some wearing a mask, queue to enter the Louvre museum Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Paris. . The world is scrambling to get on top of the new coronavirus outbreak that has spread from its epicenter in China to most corners of the planet. Governments and doctors are presenting an array of approaches as the virus disrupts daily routines, business plans and international travel around the world (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

(AP) — The spreading coronavirus epidemic has shut down France’s Louvre Museum. A union representative for Louvre staffers said Sunday that some workers who guard its huge trove of artworks are fearful of being contaminated by the museum’s flow of visitors from around the world. A short statement from the Louvre said a staff meeting about virus prevention efforts stopped the museum from opening as scheduled Sunday morning. On Sunday afternoon, would-be visitors were still waiting to get inside.

