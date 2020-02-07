Virus Impact: Panic-Buying Of Essentials In Hong Kong

Barren supermarket shelves and signs reading “out of stock.” Widespread panic-buying of essentials such as toilet rolls and rice has hit in Hong Kong. The rush on essentials is a knock-on effect of the deadly virus outbreak in neighboring mainland China. Panicked Hong Kong shoppers fear the city’s efforts to combat the virus’ spread could cause shortages. The government insists that there’s no need to worry and there is no shortage of food. But lines are still forming. Shoppers waiting Friday to buy paper tissues said they felt compelled to stock up.
