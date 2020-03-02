Virus Kills Member Of Council Advising Iran’s Supreme Leader

(AP) — Iran says there are 66 dead amid 1,501 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Islamic Republic. That’s according to an Iranian Health Ministry spokesman, who gave the figure at a news conference Monday in Tehran. Iran has the highest death toll from the virus outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak. Iranian officials are among those affected by the new virus. State radio reported the death of a 71-year-old member of Iran’s Expediency Council, which advises the country’s supreme leader. In two days, the number of confirmed cases in Iran has more than doubled, showing the spiraling crisis of the outbreak.