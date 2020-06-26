Virus On Rise In US, Other Countries With Big Populations

(AP) — While China moved closer to containing a fresh outbreak in Beijing, the coronavirus took a stronger hold elsewhere. That includes the United States, where surging infections across southern states have highlighted the risks of reopening economies without effective treatment or vaccines. Another record daily increase in India on Friday pushed the country’s caseload toward half a million. Britain’s health secretary warned that the government has the power to prevent overcrowding that could cause new infection spikes. He was responding to scenes of packed beaches and trains heading to seaside resorts a day earlier and throngs of jubilant fans celebrating Liverpool soccer club’s first English league title in 30 years.