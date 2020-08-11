NATIONAL

Virus Surge Makes US Weak Link In Global Economic Recovery

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, model Arizona Muse, left, is flanked by designer and Officina del Poggio owner Allison Hoeltzel Savini as they present a creation of the Officina del Poggio women's Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, in Milan, Italy. The United States’ fumbling response to the pandemic is casting doubt on its economic prospects and making it one of the chief risks that could undermine the rebound. Officina del Poggio sells 60% its vintage motorcycle-inspired satchels to U.S. customers. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file)

(AP) — The world is rebounding from the coronavirus shutdowns. China is up and running and Europe is bouncing back. Businesses that sell to the U.S are wondering and hoping when the U.S. economy will get back into the game. The U.S. fumbled its response to the virus, meaning some states reopened too early. The resurgence of COVID-19 contagions means the U.S. risks becoming one of the risks keeping the world economy back. Experts say the global recovery will take months and years so it needs all the help it can get. When that might be coming from the U.S. is anyone’s guess.

