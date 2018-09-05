Volcanic Gases Prompt Door-To-Door Evacuation In Hawaii

(AP) – Police have gone door-to-door to evacuate residents near two new vents emitting dangerous volcanic gases in Hawaii.

The vents emerged on Tuesday near the spots where lava has been pouring into streets and backyards for the past week.

Authorities initially ordered nearly 2,000 residents to leave two communities in the Big Island’s mostly rural district of Puna last Thursday.

But the new vents prompted Hawaii County to issue a cellphone alert ordering stragglers in the Lanipuna Gardens area to get out immediately. Police followed up with personal visits.

Fourteen vents have opened since the current lava breakout began. The lava has destroyed 36 structures.