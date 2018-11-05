Home WORLD Volcano Explosion Won’t Be Deadly If People Stay Out Of Park
Volcano Explosion Won’t Be Deadly If People Stay Out Of Park
WORLD
0

Volcano Explosion Won’t Be Deadly If People Stay Out Of Park

0
0
KILAUE VOLCANO
now viewing

Volcano Explosion Won’t Be Deadly If People Stay Out Of Park

DONALD TRUMP KIM JUN
now playing

Trump Announces Details Of North Korea Summit

WHITE HOUSE
now playing

White House Official Raises Eyebrows With McCain Comment

Syrian media report rebels leave capital suburb
now playing

Syrian Media Report Rebels Leave Capital Suburb

BORDER PATROL
now playing

Border Agents Attacked During Rio Grande River Deployments

Digital Life-Password Tips
now playing

Former Brownsville Fire Chief Faces Charges Of Cybersecurity Breach

HIT AND RUN FATAL HIT AND RUN
now playing

Hit-And-Run Crash Kills Mercedes Woman, Suspect In Custody

GAVEL
now playing

Superceding Indictment Filed In Court Bailiff's Drug Conspiracy Case

Paul Ryan, Cathy McMorris Rodgers
now playing

Ryan Defends Trump For Thanking North Korea Leader

IRAQI FORCES PUSH BACK ISIS
now playing

Iraqi Forces Capture 5 Top IS Leaders In Cross-Border Raid

facebook-vows-more-transparency-over-political-ads
now playing

Lawmakers Release Thousands Of Russian Facebook Ads

(AP) – A Hawaii volcano that has sputtered lava for a week, destroyed homes and threatened a geothermal plant presents another threat.

Experts fear it could blow its top in the coming days or weeks, which could hurl ash and boulders miles into the air.

They note that as long as people stay out of closed areas of a national park around the volcano, the possible explosion won’t be deadly.  No one lives in the immediate area of the summit.

Hawaii Volcano Observatory scientist Tina Neal says communities around 2 miles (3 kilometers) away may be showered by pea-size fragments or dusted with nontoxic ash.

Kilauea has destroyed 36 structures since May 3, when it began releasing lava from vents about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of the summit crater. Fifteen vents spread evacuated neighborhoods.

Related posts:

  1. Scientists: Explosive Eruption Possible At Hawaii Volcano
  2. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
  3. Syrian Media Report Rebels Leave Capital Suburb
  4. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
Related Posts
Syrian media report rebels leave capital suburb

Syrian Media Report Rebels Leave Capital Suburb

jsalinas 0
IRAQI FORCES PUSH BACK ISIS

Iraqi Forces Capture 5 Top IS Leaders In Cross-Border Raid

jsalinas 0
Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County

Officials: 21 Bodies Recovered After Dam Burst In Kenya

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video