Home NATIONAL Volkswagen To Pay $2.8 Billion In US Diesel Emission Scandal
Volkswagen To Pay $2.8 Billion In US Diesel Emission Scandal
NATIONAL
0

Volkswagen To Pay $2.8 Billion In US Diesel Emission Scandal

0
0
VW VOLKSWAGEN
now viewing

Volkswagen To Pay $2.8 Billion In US Diesel Emission Scandal

OREGON TOWN FOR SALE UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST TILLER OREGON
now playing

Buyer Wanted: Town For Sale

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
now playing

US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria Still Has Chemical Weapons

Last adventure ahead for NASA’s Cassini spacecraft at Saturn
now playing

Last Adventure Ahead For NASA's Cassini Spacecraft At Saturn

SANCTUARY CITIES
now playing

Justice Dept. Tells 9 Sanctuary Cities Grant Money At Risk

Kori Ali Muhammad
now playing

Fresno, California Gunman Enters Court Shouting

PARIS SHOOTING 04-21-17
now playing

Paris Gunman Carried Note Defending IS Group

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
now playing

Trump Raps Iran As Violating 'spirit' Of Nuclear Deal

TEXAS VOTERS TEXAS ELECTIONS
now playing

Court Finds More Racial Gerrymandering In Texas Voting Maps

FDA
now playing

FDA Affirms Refusal To Release Texas Execution Drug Shipment

TONY ROMO
now playing

Romo To Call Cowboys On Thanksgiving, Might Get Earlier Game

(AP) – Volkswagen has been ordered to pay a $2.8 billion criminal penalty in the United States for cheating on diesel emissions tests.

Federal Judge Sean Cox in Detroit followed the deal negotiated by VW and the U.S. Justice Department. The sentence was ordered Friday, six weeks after the German automaker pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

VW admits that nearly 600,000 diesel cars in the U.S. were programmed to turn on pollution controls during testing and off while on the road.  VW attorney Jason Weinstein says the criminal fine is an “appropriate and serious sanction.”

Separately, VW is paying $1.5 billion in a civil case brought by the government and spending $11 billion to buy back cars and offer other compensation. Seven employees have also been charged.

Related posts:

  1. Supreme Court Bans Jehovah’s Witnesses In Russia
  2. Justice Dept. Tells 9 Sanctuary Cities Grant Money At Risk
  3. State Health Officials Offering Free Zika Testing For Underinsured Pregnant Women In The Valley
  4. Texas House OKs Rising to 18 Texas’ Age For Adult Offenders
Related Posts
OREGON TOWN FOR SALE UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST TILLER OREGON

Buyer Wanted: Town For Sale

jsalinas 0
Last adventure ahead for NASA’s Cassini spacecraft at Saturn

Last Adventure Ahead For NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft At Saturn

jsalinas 0
SANCTUARY CITIES

Justice Dept. Tells 9 Sanctuary Cities Grant Money At Risk

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video