Voters Put Two New People On The Brownsville City Commission

There will be two new faces on the Brownsville City Commission. Former municipal judge Ben Neece ousted John Villareal from his District 4 seat Saturday, but not by much. Neece took 52 percent of the vote. Villareal ended with 48 percent.

In District 3, residents chose Joel Munguia over former city commissioner William Garza to take over for Deborah Portillo who stepped aside after one term. Munguia took a convincing 62 percent of the vote. And voters returned Rose Gowan to a third term in the At-Large B district. Gowan grabbed 57 percent of the vote to 43 percent for Erasmo Castro.