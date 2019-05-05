LOCALTRENDING

Voters Send Two Brownsville Commission Races Into Runoffs

There will be two runoff races for seats on the Brownsville City Commission. For the At-Large A seat, John Cowen Junior and Jessica Puente Bradshaw will be running overtime campaigns. Cowen grabbed 49-point-5 percent of the vote, just under the 50 percent-plus-one needed to avoid a runoff. Puente Bradshaw finished with 27 percent. The winner will replace Cesar De Leon who chose not to run for a second term.

For the District 1 seat, incumbent Commissioner Richard Longoria will face off against Nurith Galonsky Pizana in his attempt to win a third term. Galonsky Pizana finished ahead of Longoria with 35 percent of the vote to Longoria’s 31 percent.

In District 2, Jessica Tetreau won a third term outright with 51 percent, narrowly avoiding a runoff with Catalina Presas-Garcia who finished with 27 percent. Former mayor Pat Ahumada came in with 22 percent.

