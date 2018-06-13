Home NATIONAL Votes Planned On 2 Immigration Bills
Votes Planned On 2 Immigration Bills
NATIONAL
0

Votes Planned On 2 Immigration Bills

0
0
index
now viewing

Votes Planned On 2 Immigration Bills

hit and run-1
now playing

2-Vehicle Hit-And-Run Kills 1 In Brownsville

recalled-H-E-B-beef-sausage
now playing

Texas Company Recalls 205 Tons Of Beef Smoked Sausage

image
now playing

Trump Declares Oil Prices Too High, Blames OPEC

920×920
now playing

Clinton-Patterson Novel Sells 250,000 Copies Its First Week

index
now playing

Comcast Bid For Fox Is Next After Favorable AT&T Ruling

3f3ada2832164852af2f3a9795cb6b24
now playing

Markets Steady Ahead Of Fed Rate Announcement

920×920
now playing

In SC Primary, Ardent Trump Backer Defeats Rep. Mark Sanford

images
now playing

Iran Deal Comparisons Cloud Trump's North Korea Summit

index
now playing

Russia Welcomes Trump-Kim Summit

gustavo tijerina sandoval killed javier vega
now playing

Jurors Decide On Death For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent

(AP) – A top Republican aide says the House will vote next week on two immigration bills. The plan comes after GOP moderates and conservatives failed to reach agreement on a compromise measure.
AshLee Strong is spokeswoman for Speaker Paul Ryan. She says the votes will head off a petition moderates have been pushing that could force votes on other immigration bills that they prefer.
Republicans say one of the bills will be a strongly conservative measure without a way for young “Dreamer” immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally to become citizens. The other will offer citizenship for those immigrants, like moderates want, plus strong border security language conservatives want.
Strong says Republicans will discuss the plan at a closed-door meeting on Wednesday.

Related posts:

  1. Vela, Gonzalez Commit To Petition To Force House Vote On Immigration Bills
  2. US Launches Bid To Find Citizenship Cheaters
  3. Amazon Flexes Muscles, Seattle Backs Down On Business Tax
  4. DOJ Sides With Texas Lawsuit, Says DACA Is “Unlawful”
Related Posts
image

Trump Declares Oil Prices Too High, Blames OPEC

Roxanne Garcia 0
920×920

Clinton-Patterson Novel Sells 250,000 Copies Its First Week

Roxanne Garcia 0
index

Comcast Bid For Fox Is Next After Favorable AT&T Ruling

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video