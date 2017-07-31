Home WORLD VP Pence Assures Baltics Of Protection
VP Pence Assures Baltics Of Protection
VP Pence Assures Baltics Of Protection

VP Pence Assures Baltics Of Protection

(AP) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has ended a visit to Estonia after assuring the three Baltic states that the U.S firmly supports them and will come to their defense if they are threatened by an outside force, in line with a NATO treaty.

Before leaving the Estonian capital, Tallinn, Pence greeted NATO troops saying, “no threat looms larger in the Baltic states than the specter of aggression from your unpredictable neighbor to the east,” in an obvious reference to Russia.

Earlier, he met the presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for talks on security and regional issues.  He also planted an English oak before departing with his wife Karen on Air Force Two to Tbilisi, Georgia, on the next leg of a European tour that also takes him to Montenegro.

