VP Pence Scheduled To Visit The Valley Friday

Preparations are being made for a possible visit to the Rio Grande Valley this Friday by Vice President Mike Pence. Pence is scheduled to tour areas of the border, according to sources quoted by the McAllen Monitor.

Pence is to attend a political luncheon in San Antonio, then fly Air Force 2 into McAllen-Miller International Airport along with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Pence is to meet up with Border Patrol RGV Sector Chief Manuel Padilla, but it’s not clear what areas of the border Pence will be taken to – or more specifically if he’ll visit the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge – reported to be where President Trump’s border wall would start.