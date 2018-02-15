Home LOCAL VP Pence To Visit The Valley Friday
VP Pence To Visit The Valley Friday
VP Pence To Visit The Valley Friday

VP Pence To Visit The Valley Friday

Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Rio Grande Valley Friday.   Pence’s office confirmed Thursday that the vice president will be given a tour of a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pence will be joined by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and possibly Senator Ted Cruz, and he will meet with the Border Patrol’s RGV Sector Chief Manuel Padilla. It is still not clear, however, what areas of the border Pence will be taken to.

Pence’s visit here is part of a 3-city visit to Texas. He’ll fly into McAllen Friday afternoon from San Antonio where he’ll attend a fundraiser, and then fly to Dallas for Republican events there.

