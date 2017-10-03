Home NATIONAL VW Pleads Guilty In Emissions-Cheating Case
VW Pleads Guilty In Emissions-Cheating Case
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

VW Pleads Guilty In Emissions-Cheating Case

0
0
VOLKSWAGON
now viewing

VW Pleads Guilty In Emissions-Cheating Case

Tom Price
now playing

Trump Administration Dismissing Congressional Budget Experts

JOBS REPORT
now playing

US Adds 235K Jobs, Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.7 Pct.

CDC-Flu Accident
now playing

GOP Health Bill Would Cut CDC's $1B Disease Fighting Fund

Trump-signs-executive-order-muslim-ban-550×309
now playing

Revised Trump Travel Order Ban Subjected To New Legal Challenges

Park Geun-hye
now playing

Impeached South Korean President Still In Presidential Palace.

102764037-147883227.600×400
now playing

Solid Hiring And Pay Gains Expected In February Jobs Report

Border Security
now playing

Congressman Vela Urges Rethinking Of 'Inhumane' DHS Proposal

DUSSELDORF AXE ATTACK
now playing

Several Injured In Attack At Duesseldorf Station; 2 Arrests

mission cisd mission texas
now playing

Mission Police Moving Toward Forming In-House Police Force

CRIME
now playing

Con Artists Prey On Immigrants Fearing A Trump Crackdown

(AP) Volkswagen has pleaded guilty to cheating the U.S. government by using software to evade emission rules in nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles.

The German automaker pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy, obstruction of justice and an import crime. It was represented in Detroit federal court by its general counsel, Manfred Doess.

The deal was made weeks ago. VW has agreed to pay a $4.3 billion penalty, although the scandal has cost the company about $21 billion.

The company admitted installing software that activated pollution controls during government tests and switched them off during regular driving.

U.S. regulators confronted VW about the software after West Virginia University researchers discovered differences in testing and real-world emissions. Volkswagen denied the use of the so-called defeat device but finally admitted it in September 2015.

Related posts:

  1. Local Postal Worker Pleads Guilty In Vote Fraud Case
  2. McAllen Medical Equipment Provider Found Guilty In Million-Dollar Medicaid Fraud
  3. Paper: Preliminary Budget Would Cut $6 Billion From HUD
  4. Texas Lawmakers Push ‘fetal remains’ Bill Despite Court Case
Related Posts
Tom Price

Trump Administration Dismissing Congressional Budget Experts

Fred Cruz 0
JOBS REPORT

US Adds 235K Jobs, Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.7 Pct.

Fred Cruz 0
CDC-Flu Accident

GOP Health Bill Would Cut CDC’s $1B Disease Fighting Fund

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video