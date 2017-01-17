Home NATIONAL Wal-Mart To Add About 10,000 Retail Jobs In The US
(AP) — Wal-Mart plans to add about 10,000 retail jobs in the U.S. as it opens new stores and expands existing locations.  The world’s biggest retailer said Tuesday that there will also be about 24,000 construction jobs as well.  Wal-Mart Stores Inc. says there will be 59 new, expanded and relocated Walmart and Sam’s Clubs facilities.

The chain is planning $6.8 billion in capital investments in the U.S. in the coming fiscal year, which starts on Feb. 1. The investments include construction and remodeling of stores, clubs and distribution centers, and the expansion of new services such as online grocery pickup.  Last week Amazon announced that it would add 100,000 full-time jobs over the next 18 months.

