Walgreens Expands Prescription Delivery Program Nationwide
Walgreens Expands Prescription Delivery Program Nationwide

Walgreens Expands Prescription Delivery Program Nationwide

(AP) – Walgreens is joining drugstore competitor CVS Health in expanding home deliveries for prescriptions nationwide, as stores continue adjusting to a retail world made more customer-friendly by online competition.

Walgreens said Thursday it will partner with FedEx to deliver prescriptions as soon as the next day for a $4.99 fee, and it also is providing same-day deliveries in several cities. The Deerfield, Illinois, company started offering deliveries in several markets last October.

CVS Health Corp. announced similar nationwide prescription deliveries last June.

Retailers have been breaking out more customer-friendly services in recent years to hold Amazon.com at bay. The online retailer offers members same-day deliveries of goods typically sold in drugstores in some places.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and CVS Health both run more than 9,000 U.S. locations.

