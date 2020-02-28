Wall Street Has Worst Week Since 2008 As S&P 500 Drops 11.5%

Specialist Anthony Matesic works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its worst week since October 2008 during the global financial crisis. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

(AP)–Stocks sank again after another wild day, extending a rout that left the market with its worst week since October 2008.

Major indexes clawed back much of their intraday losses in the last 15 minutes.áBond prices soared as investors sought safety, pushing yields to record lows. The stock swoon is being driven by fear that the coronavirus outbreak will derail the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 357 points, or 1.4%, to 25,409. It was down 1,085 points earlier. The S&P 500 lost 0.8% and is now down 13% since hitting a record high just 10 days ago.