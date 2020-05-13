Wall Street Sinks Again As Fed Chair Warns On Virus Threat

People wearing face mask walk past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Shares fell in Asia on Wednesday after Wall Street logged its biggest loss since the start of the month on worries about the downside of reopening the economy too soon. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

(AP) – Stocks are falling in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday, tacking on more losses to their end-of-day slide from a day before. The market has been wavering the last couple weeks after coming off its best month in a generation, as optimism about reopening the economy collides with worries about the dangers of lifting restrictions too soon. The S&P 500 was down 0.7% after the first half-hour of trading. Treasury yields were also lower in another sign of pessimism about the economy and inflation, after swinging up and down as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned about the threat of a prolonged recession.