A baby formula sold only at Walmart is being recalled due to the “potential presence of metal foreign matter.”

The company Perrigo is recalling the 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron. But, the recall only affects a single lot of the formula, amounting to just over 23-thousand containers.

So far, there aren’t any reports of sickness or injury from the formula. The recall is just precautionary.