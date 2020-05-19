Walmart Becomes A Lifeline And Online Sales Surge 74%

(AP) — Walmart became a lifeline to millions of people as the coronavirus spread, and its profit and sales surged during the fiscal first quarter, topping almost all expectations. Online sales jumped 74%, fueled by a rush on canned foods, paper towels and other supplies as people sheltered in place. The company said Tuesday that same-store sales at its U.S. namesake stores surged 10%. But costs soared. The company spent $900 million in additional compensation for workers who manned checkout lines and kept goods flowing at warehouses. Walmart pulled its guidance for the year, citing the chaos of the pandemic.