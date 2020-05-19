NATIONAL

Walmart Becomes A Lifeline And Online Sales Surge 74%

By 21 views
0
A woman wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Asian shares rose Tuesday on optimism about a potential vaccine for the coronavirus after hopes for a U.S. economic recovery in the second half of the year sent Wall Street into a rebound. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

(AP) — Walmart became a lifeline to millions of people as the coronavirus spread, and its profit and sales surged during the fiscal first quarter, topping almost all expectations. Online sales jumped 74%, fueled by a rush on canned foods, paper towels and other supplies as people sheltered in place. The company said Tuesday that same-store sales at its U.S. namesake stores surged 10%.  But costs soared. The company spent $900 million in additional compensation for workers who manned checkout lines and kept goods flowing at warehouses. Walmart pulled its guidance for the year, citing the chaos of the pandemic.

Trump’s Use Of Malaria Drug Likely To Be Welcomed In India

Previous article

US Home Construction Drops 30.2% In April As Virus Rages

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL