Walmart Becomes A Lifeline And Online Sales Surge 74%

A woman wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Asian shares rose Tuesday on optimism about a potential vaccine for the coronavirus after hopes for a U.S. economic recovery in the second half of the year sent Wall Street into a rebound. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

(AP) — Walmart became a lifeline to millions of people as the coronavirus spread, and its profit and sales surged during the fiscal first quarter, topping almost all expectations. Online sales jumped 74%, fueled by a rush on canned foods, paper towels and other supplies as people sheltered in place. The company said Tuesday that same-store sales at its U.S. namesake stores surged 10%. But costs soared. The company spent $900 million in additional compensation for workers who manned checkout lines and kept goods flowing at warehouses. Walmart pulled its guidance for the year, citing the chaos of the pandemic.