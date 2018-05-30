Home NATIONAL Walmart Offers Employees New Perk: Cheap Access To College
Walmart Offers Employees New Perk: Cheap Access To College
NATIONAL
0

Walmart Offers Employees New Perk: Cheap Access To College

0
0
WalmartSign
now viewing

Walmart Offers Employees New Perk: Cheap Access To College

HARVEY WEINSTEIN ARRESTED TURNS HIMSELF
now playing

Weinstein Won't Testify Before Grand Jury In Rape Case

TED CRUZ
now playing

Ted Cruz Fundraising With Official Looking 'summons' Mailers

OFFICER SHOT OFF DUTY COP ROAD RAGE INCIDENT IN SAN ANTONIO
now playing

Off-Duty Officer Critically Injured In Shootout

CRIME
now playing

Authorities: Teen Conspired To Kill Jeweler Father

MEDICAL
now playing

Cancer Group Says Colon Screening Should Start At 45, Not 50

UPS FREIGHT EXPLOSTION LEX KENTUCKY
now playing

Officials Say Fire Damage Minimal From Explosion

DONALD TRUMP JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Trump Says He Wishes He'd Picked A Different AG

Arkady Babchenko
now playing

Ukraine Alleges Russia Paid $40K For Death Plot

POLICE
now playing

New Details On Starr County Deputy Hit By Vehicle While Chasing Suspect

donna international bridge
now playing

Woman Refused By Mexican Officials For Lack Of Proper Car Documentation

(AP) – Walmart is offering its employees a new perk: affordable access to a college degree.  America’s largest private employer, which in the past has helped its workers get their high school or equivalency degree, hopes the new benefit will help it recruit and retain higher quality entry-level employees in a tight U.S. labor market.

The company is teaming up with Denver-based startup Guild Education to offer employees the chance to obtain a bachelor’s degree in business or supply-chain management.  It will cost a dollar a day at one of three non-profit universities with online programs that have had success working with adult learners: the University of Florida, Brandman University and Bellevue University. It plans to eventually expand to more types of degrees.

No related posts.

Related Posts
HARVEY WEINSTEIN ARRESTED TURNS HIMSELF

Weinstein Won’t Testify Before Grand Jury In Rape Case

jsalinas 0
MEDICAL

Cancer Group Says Colon Screening Should Start At 45, Not 50

jsalinas 0
UPS FREIGHT EXPLOSTION LEX KENTUCKY

Officials Say Fire Damage Minimal From Explosion

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video