Walmart Plans to Deliver Groceries Inside Shoppers’ Homes

Walmart is announcing an in-home grocery delivery service that will bring groceries right to shoppers’ refrigerators.

Starting in the fall, Walmart will offer the service to nearly one million people in Kansas City, Missouri; Pittsburgh and Vero Beach, Florida. The retail giant says it will “learn and scale” the option across the U.S., but did not specifically outline any further expansion plans at its annual shareholders meeting.

To use the new service, customers must have Walmart install a smart lock outside of their home and the Walmart employee will use a wearable camera device and use a one-time code to enter. Users can opt to have orders delivered straight to their kitchen or to the garage.