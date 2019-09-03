Walmart Plans to Dial Back Gun Sales after Mass Shootings

Walmart is discontinuing the sales of certain types of guns and ammunition after two mass shootings at stores this summer. The retail giant announced it would no longer sell short-barrel rifle ammunition, and would halt handgun ammunition and sales in Alaska entirely.

Walmart is also asking customers to no longer carry open firearms in stores where it is legal to do so, but it will not be changing its policy for concealed carry.

CEO Doug McMillon says management has been listening to people in and outside of the company and “it is clear that the status quo is unacceptable.”